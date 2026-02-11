Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti announces first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri, to welcome baby in June. See post

On Wednesday evening, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a picture of her and Sumit's feet resting on the bed. A small pair of white shoes, signifying the arrival of the baby, was kept in between. In the caption, Surbhi wrote, " (Om symbol). Our greatest adventure begins (folded hands and pregnant mom emoticons). Little Love arriving this June." Om or Aum is a sacred sound in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti dropped the sweetest post on her Instagram account on February 11 to announce that she and husband Sumit Suri are going to be parents. The actor, who has been part of several popular television shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin, got married to Sumit in a traditional ceremony in 2024. (Also read: Surbhi Jyoti reveals she and husband Sumit Suri have separate rooms at home: ‘It's rare’ )

Celebrities react In the comments section of the post, several close friends of Surbhi from the television industry rushed in to send their congratulations. Mouni Roy commented, “Awwwwie. Heartiest congratulations, lovelies.” Shweta Tiwari and Anita Hassanandani also congratulated the couple in the comments. Ali Fazal commented, “Oh my godddddd congratulationsssssssss you guyssss!!!” Hina Khan commented with blue eye-shaped emoticons, which are used to represent protection against the "evil eye".

About her personal life In 2024, the actor couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members at a Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Surbhi opted for a red lehenga with thread embroidery work, which was styled with gold and silver jewellery. Sumit opted for a white sherwani for the special day. In the caption, Surbhi wrote: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24 (red heart and eternity emoticons).”

A memorable feature about their wedding was that it had several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The two first crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom.

Surbhi worked in several Punjabi radio and television shows, but rose to fame when she was cast as Zoya Farooqui in the hit series Qubool Hai (2012–2016). She also played Gitanjali in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (2017) and Bela in the highly-rated Naagin 3 (2018–2019).