Qubool Hai actor Surbhi Jyoti announces first pregnancy with husband Sumit Suri, to welcome baby in June. See post
Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have announced that they are going to be parents soon! Mouni Roy, Shweta Tiwari and many other stars congratulated the couple.
Actor Surbhi Jyoti dropped the sweetest post on her Instagram account on February 11 to announce that she and husband Sumit Suri are going to be parents. The actor, who has been part of several popular television shows like Qubool Hai and Naagin, got married to Sumit in a traditional ceremony in 2024. (Also read: Surbhi Jyoti reveals she and husband Sumit Suri have separate rooms at home: ‘It's rare’)
Surbhi announces first pregnancy
On Wednesday evening, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared a picture of her and Sumit's feet resting on the bed. A small pair of white shoes, signifying the arrival of the baby, was kept in between. In the caption, Surbhi wrote, " (Om symbol). Our greatest adventure begins (folded hands and pregnant mom emoticons). Little Love arriving this June." Om or Aum is a sacred sound in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.
Celebrities react
In the comments section of the post, several close friends of Surbhi from the television industry rushed in to send their congratulations. Mouni Roy commented, “Awwwwie. Heartiest congratulations, lovelies.” Shweta Tiwari and Anita Hassanandani also congratulated the couple in the comments. Ali Fazal commented, “Oh my godddddd congratulationsssssssss you guyssss!!!” Hina Khan commented with blue eye-shaped emoticons, which are used to represent protection against the "evil eye".
About her personal life
In 2024, the actor couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members at a Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Surbhi opted for a red lehenga with thread embroidery work, which was styled with gold and silver jewellery. Sumit opted for a white sherwani for the special day. In the caption, Surbhi wrote: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24 (red heart and eternity emoticons).”
A memorable feature about their wedding was that it had several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The two first crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom.
Surbhi worked in several Punjabi radio and television shows, but rose to fame when she was cast as Zoya Farooqui in the hit series Qubool Hai (2012–2016). She also played Gitanjali in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (2017) and Bela in the highly-rated Naagin 3 (2018–2019).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.