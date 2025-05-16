Surbhi Jyoti reveals she and husband Sumit Suri have separate rooms at home: ‘It's rare’

Actor Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri got married last year in a traditional ceremony. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi revealed how compatible she and Sumit were with each other, stating that they even maintain separate rooms in their home because they want their ‘own space’. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Dipika Kakar has ‘tennis ball-sized’ liver tumour, waiting to see if it is cancerous: Husband Shoaib Ibrahim) Actor couple Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri tied the knot in 2024.

Surbhi Jyoti reveals she and Sumit Suri have separate rooms

Surbhi revealed that because they both tend to work from home a lot and are homebodies, they took a mutual decision to have their own rooms in the house, acknowledging that it’s a rarity. She said, “He also works from home, I also (do it) from home when I’m not shooting. We’re not desperate to go out, we’re just very happy (staying home). In our house, we have separate rooms out of choice. Because he lived on his own for most of his life. Same with me. It was a mutual decision. It’s rare, but it happens.”

Surbhi then said that the reason they have their own rooms is to have space, and that it works for them. “My own cupboard, my own wardrobe, my own bathroom and my space. Sometimes he’s in his own, I’m in my room. Still, we’re together. This happened because we were on the same page. I’m not saying it’s the only way you can give each other space, but yeah. That’s how we’re doing it,” she said, pointing out that it keeps them happy and might not work the same for everyone.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s career

Surbhi and Sumit dated for a few years before marrying in October 2024 at Jim Corbett Resorts, Uttarakhand. Surbhi is known for acting in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Naagin 3. Sumit has acted in shows like The Test Case and was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.