Surbhi Jyoti dances in a 'ghoonghat' with Sumit Suri, shares pictures from colourful sangeet ceremony

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are now married! The couple shared stunning pictures from their wedding on October 27. On Tuesday evening, the actor shared new pictures from her fun-filled Sangeet ceremony, which saw the two of them dancing and having a gala time with close friends and family. (Also read: Surbhi Jyoti marries long time beau Sumit Suri, drops stunning pictures from wedding) Surbhi Jyoti was all smiles with Sumit Suri on their Sangeet night.

Inside Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's sangeet night

In the first picture, Surbhi was seen dancing along with her friends. For the special day, she chose a blue lehenga with exquisite embroidery and accessorized it with gold jewelery. Meanwhile, Sumit looked dapper in a light orange sherwani. A second picture saw the two of them smiling and looking directly at the camera. The entire space was decorated beautifully with flowers and chandeliers.

Sharing the pictures, Shalini wrote in the caption: “Rhythms of joy, beats of love… Sangeet night.”

More details

The actor couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members at a Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Surbhi opted for a red lehenga with thread embroidery work, which was styled with gold and silver jewelery. Sumit opted for a white sherwani for the special day. In the caption, Surbhi wrote: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24 (red heart and eternity emoticons).”

Surbhi had earlier also shared pictures from their joyous pre-wedding celebrations, which included the mehendi ceremony and the haldi ceremony. The couple had earlier planned to get married in March this year but had to opt for a later date keeping in mind issues with the venue and preparation.

The news of their marriage was first reported by Hindustan Times a few days ago. According to the same report, sources said that the wedding will feature several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature.