Inside Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri's fun-filled haldi ceremony with close friends: ‘Yellow Love Affair’

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 27, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Actor Surbhi Jyoti, who is all set to tie the knot with beau Sumit Suri, shared glimpses from the haldi ceremony, which is filled with love and laughter.

Surbhi treated fans with series of photos from her haldi ceremony on her Instagram post. (Also read: Surbhi Jyoti confirms wedding to Sumit Suri, drops surreal pre-wedding pics from jungles of Jim Corbett National Park)

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrated haldi ceremony with their close friends.
Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri celebrated haldi ceremony with their close friends.

Surbhi and Sumit's haldi ceremony

For the occasion, she wore a yellow ethnic outfit and the groom is seen wearing a light pink colour kurta. The couple can be seen having a blast with their family and friends while applying haldi on each other's faces.

They are also seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Yellow Love Affair.” As soon as the post was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Loving all your dreamy pictures SJ.” Another user commented, "Happy faces with full of joy."

More details

On Saturday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing images with Sumit from their pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. The photos showed the couple dressed in green-coloured outfits, striking adorable poses. "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace.

"Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole," she captioned the post. Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are expected to exchange vows on October 27 at Aahana luxury resort at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

Surbhi and Sumit crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played husband and wife. In May this year, Surbhi made her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official.

(With inputs from ANI)

