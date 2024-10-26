Menu Explore
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
Surbhi Jyoti confirms wedding to Sumit Suri, drops surreal pre-wedding pics from jungles of Jim Corbett National Park

BySantanu Das
Oct 26, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Surbhi Jyoti is to wed Sumit Suri at Jim Corbett resort on October 27. Take a look at the new pictures at the location.

Actor couple Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are all set to tie the knot at Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand on October 27. Ahead of the wedding, Surbhi shared a series of pictures from the resort and confirmed her wedding. (Also read: Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti to wed Sumit Suri at Jim Corbett resort on October 27)

Surbhi Jyoti shared new pictures ahead of her wedding.
Surbhi Jyoti shared new pictures ahead of her wedding.

Surbhi and Sumit's pre-wedding photoshoot

In one of the new pictures from the series, Surbhi and Sumit were seen holding a diya together. The couple twinned in light-green outfits; she in a lime green Patiala suit with gold jewelry while Sumit opted for an embroidered kurta. In another picture, the two of them were seen standing somewhere inside a jungle with a bunch of diyas placed in bowls near them. Surbhi sat down in the next picture for a beautiful shot with the diyas.

In the caption, Surbhi wrote: "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole (white heart emoticon)."

More details

Hindustan Times was the first to break the news of their marriage a few days ago. According to the same report, sources said that the wedding will feature several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. Other intimate functions are also being planned, promising a wedding that balances tradition with environmental mindfulness. The couple had earlier planned to get married in March this year but had to opt for a later date keeping in mind issues with the venue and preparation.

Surbhi and Sumit crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played husband and wife. In May this year, Surbhi made her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official.

