Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti to wed Sumit Suri at Jim Corbett resort on October 27th

ByRuchika Garg
Oct 21, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Surbhi Jyoti and her longtime partner, actor Sumit Suri will tie the knot amid lush surroundings in Uttarakhand on this weekend.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti and her partner, Sumit Suri, originally planned to get married in March 2024 but postponed their wedding due to issues with preparations and not being able to secure their preferred venue in Rajasthan. Despite the initial setback, the couple has now rescheduled their wedding for October 27th at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park, known for its scenic beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

The couple crossed paths while working together on the music video
The couple crossed paths while working together on the music video

According to sources, the wedding will feature several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The celebrations will begin with a ceremony called an "Ode to the 5 Elements of Nature," a symbolic tribute to earth, water, fire, air, and space. Other creative and intimate functions are also in the works, promising a wedding that balances both tradition and environmental mindfulness.

Surbhi and Sumit have been in the entertainment industry for several years and first crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, making their upcoming wedding a natural progression of their love story.

 

 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On