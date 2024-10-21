Exclusive: Surbhi Jyoti to wed Sumit Suri at Jim Corbett resort on October 27th

Actor Surbhi Jyoti and her partner, Sumit Suri, originally planned to get married in March 2024 but postponed their wedding due to issues with preparations and not being able to secure their preferred venue in Rajasthan. Despite the initial setback, the couple has now rescheduled their wedding for October 27th at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park, known for its scenic beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The couple crossed paths while working together on the music video

According to sources, the wedding will feature several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The celebrations will begin with a ceremony called an "Ode to the 5 Elements of Nature," a symbolic tribute to earth, water, fire, air, and space. Other creative and intimate functions are also in the works, promising a wedding that balances both tradition and environmental mindfulness.

Surbhi and Sumit have been in the entertainment industry for several years and first crossed paths while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom. Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, making their upcoming wedding a natural progression of their love story.