Surbhi Jyoti marries long time beau Sumit Suri, drops stunning pictures from wedding

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are now married! The actor couple got married in the presence of close friends and family members at Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand on October 27. Surbhi took to her Instagram to share the official pictures from the intimate ceremony, where she opted for a traditional Hindu ceremony. (Also read: Inside Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri's fun-filled haldi ceremony with close friends: ‘Yellow Love Affair’) Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri got married on October 27.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's wedding pictures

In the first picture, Surbhi and Sumit were seen taking the saat pheras as part of the Hindu ceremony. Sumit was seen walking behind Surbhi as they walked around the holy fire. Surbhi opted for a red lehenga with thread embroidery work, which was styled with gold and silver jewelery. Sumit opted for a white sherwani for the special day.

In the second picture, both Surbhi and Sumit were seen standing with folded hands on the stage with flower petals being showered on them. The third picture had Sumit holding Surbhi as the two of them smiled and looked directly at each other. In the caption, Surbhi wrote: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24 (red heart and eternity emoticons).”

More details

Ahead of the wedding, Surbhi had shared a bunch of pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Surbhi treated fans with series of photos from her haldi ceremony and the mehendi ceremony on the previous day. They were also seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Sharing the post on her Haldi ceremony, she wrote, “Yellow Love Affair.”

Hindustan Times was the first to break the news of their marriage a few days ago. According to the same report, sources said that the wedding will feature several unique and eco-friendly rituals that reflect their commitment to sustainability and nature. The couple had earlier planned to get married in March this year but had to opt for a later date keeping in mind issues with the venue and preparation.