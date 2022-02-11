Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Raveena Tandon performs father Ravi Tandon’s last rites, calls him her ‘pillar of strength’
entertainment

Raveena Tandon performs father Ravi Tandon’s last rites, calls him her ‘pillar of strength’

Filmmaker Ravi Tandon, actor Raveena Tandon’s father, breathed his last on Friday. In a post, she called him the ‘pillar of strength’ of their family.
Raveena Tandon lost her father Ravi Tandon.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 08:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Raveena Tandon lost her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, on Friday morning. He died less than a week before his 87th birthday. She performed his last rites.

Raveena also shared a message for fans and well-wishers, expressing gratitude for the condolence messages and outpouring of support. “My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti,” she wrote on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the day, Raveena dedicated an emotional post to her father. Sharing a number of pictures with him, she wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

Ravi directed films such as Nazrana, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; Khel Khel Mein, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Majboor; and Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role. He died due to respiratory failure. “He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure at 3.30 am,” a family member told PTI.

Also read | Filmmaker Ravi Tandon, Raveena Tandon’s father, dies at 87; ‘I’m never letting go,’ she writes in emotional post

Several actors, including Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Juhi Chawla and Sonu Sood, offered condolences to Raveena and her family.

In an old interview with Rediff, Raveena expressed regret about not being able to work with Ravi. “He made amazing films like Zindagi, which is like today’s Baghban. He also did Khuddar, Khel Khel Mein, and he was the first to bring in disco songs. But unfortunately, he retired when I was joining, so I didn’t get a chance to work with him,” she had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
raveena tandon
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP