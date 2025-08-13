Remembering Sridevi: Iconic roles that defined star's legendary career

Sridevi, the legendary superstar whose magnetic presence, adaptability, and versatility forever altered the course of Indian cinema. Her decades-long filmography, featuring hits in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, firmly established her as the "First Female Superstar" of Indian cinema. Today, on Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary (August 13), watching these seven films across languages is a fitting homage to the actor’s unparalleled talent and lasting impact. Her performances transcend languages and genres, captivating audiences in thrillers, family dramas, and fantasy adventures. Remembering Sridevi

Here are 7 unmissable Sridevi films to celebrate her legacy

Aakali Rajyam (1981)

The Telugu film Aakali Rajyam showcases Sridevi's early acting career. Her outstanding screen presence and emotive expressions make her stand out as the powerful and independent protagonist. Even in her early years, the film demonstrates her capacity to portray nuanced emotional stories.

Varumayin Niram Sivappu (1980)

Sridevi's role in Varumayin Niram Sivappu brought her critical acclaim in Tamil cinema. She plays the role of an unemployed woman with grace and dignity, navigating themes of social expectations and personal ambition. The actor brings a softer side to the politically-heated story thanks to her chemistry with Kamal Haasan.

Kshanam Kshanam (1991)

Sridevi brilliantly combines charisma and brains in a pivotal part in this suspense thriller. Her portrayal amplifies the emotional arcs and suspense of the fast-paced storyline in the film. It showcases her versatility and talent for elevating stories across genres.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundhari (1990)

Chiranjeevi and Sridevi star in a magical, romantic comedy fantasy adventure. The actor’s performance as a celestial heroine is mesmerising and it takes the film to a whole new level. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundhari showcases her versatility in fantasy characters and is still one of the most memorable in her Telugu repertoire.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Sigappu Rojakkal is a dark thriller that showcases Sridevi's mature and intense role at a very young age. Her portrayal is layered, balancing innocence with complexity. This makes her performance one of the standout aspects of the film and a testament to her early acting prowess.

Mr. India (1987)

Mr. India catapulted Sridevi to stardom and is often considered her most famous Hindi film. Her screen presence, comic timing, and grace helped propel the film to box office triumph as the vivacious and endearing Seema, opposite Anil Kapoor. Much of the film's music, including chartbusters like Hawa Hawaii and Kate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat, as well as its dialogues and scenes, have become ingrained in popular culture.

English Vinglish (2012)

Sridevi made her long-awaited return with English Vinglish after a lengthy absence, playing the role of Shashi, a homemaker determined to regain her dignity by learning English. Her sophisticated performance combines comedy, feeling, and strength, garnering her praise from all corners of the globe and demonstrating her enduring popularity, even after all these years.