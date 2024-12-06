‘Unbothered diva': Sabrina Carpenter spotted giggling amid rumours of 'getting cheated on' by Barry Keoghan

Amid her breakup rumours with Barry Keoghan, Sabrina Carpenter was spotted in New York, shining and giggling at the Paris Theatre for the screening of her Netflix holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas. Sabrina Carpenter spotted giggling amid breakup rumours with Barry Keoghan.(Instagram)

Sabrina Carpenter unbothered by breakup rumours with Barry Keoghan

The singer and actor looked unfazed by her breakup rumours with Barry Keoghan as she stunned in a black-and-white faux fur mini dress, which she paired with open-toe heels, at the screening of her film, A Nonsense Christmas. Her photos giggling, smiling, waving at fans were shared on social media.

Fans were happy to see her unbothered by the breakup rumours with Barry Keoghan. One of the comments read, “The show must go on! She was way out of his league.” Another user wrote, “She can do it with a broken heart. Go lady!” Another joked, “He’s broke and she’s up.” Another comment read, “Barry Keoghan fumbled hard.”

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan breakup rumours

Recently, some of the reports suggested that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have parted ways after a year long relationship. A source told People magazine, “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break." Not only this, even the rumours on the gossip blog Deuxmoi suggested that Keoghan had moved on from the singer with a “semi-famous TikTok influencer.” Though the couple were not directly named, fans believed the article referred to them, as reported by The Mirror UK.

Based on an anonymous clip, Deuxmoi alleged “It appears that this A-list singer who's having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend are done for good. On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cosy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer (who's particularly big on TikTok)." However the couple is yet to confirm the reports.