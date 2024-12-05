Sabrina Carpenter faces ‘on a break’ rumours with Barry Keoghan ahead of Netflix special release: Here's what happened

Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for the release of her Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, December 6. The special is set to be a treat for the singer’s fans as it will include tunes, duets and star-studded appearances. However, the rumours surrounding Carpenter’s relationship with Barry Keoghan are stealing the spotlight from the soon-to-be-released special. Here is a dive into everything that has been swirling around. Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming Netflix special is overshadowed by rumours regarding her relationship with Barry Keoghan, suggesting they've taken a break.(@keoghan92/Instagram)

Also Read: Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie feels ‘offended’ when people say her daughter looks like Chiefs star

Carpenter and Keoghan are going on a ‘break’?

Some of the reports suggested that the couple had pulled the brakes on their one-year-long relationship. A source told People magazine, “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break." On the other hand, rumours on the gossip blog Deuxmoi suggested that Keoghan had moved on from the singer with a “semi-famous TikTok influencer.” While the two were not directly named, fans believed the article referred to the couple, as reported by The Mirror UK.

Based on an anonymous clip, Deuxmoi alleged “It appears that this A-list singer who's having her breakout year and her foreign actor boyfriend are done for good. On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cosy at San Vicente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous, LA based influencer (who's particularly big on TikTok)."

The influencer in this equation is believed to be Breckie Hills who is 23 years old and is a lookalike of the Espresso singer. With over 6 million followers on TikTok and Instagram, Breckie recently stirred up excitement by sharing TikToks that suggest she might be the unknown influencer everyone is talking about, as reported by The Mirror US.

In August, some reports hinted at Carpenter and Keoghan’s split, however, the latter’s Instagram account has all of the couple's photos intact. Additionally, the Dublin native makes his presence known on social media by commenting on the singer’s post now and then.

Also Read: Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner ‘encouraged’ him to salvage his marriage with Jennifer Lopez: Report

Carpenter and Keoghan’s dating timeline

The two first sparked rumours of romance in late 2023 as they were spotted together at various events yet maintained their silence on their relationship status. Earlier this year, he made a brief appearance in the singer’s Please, Please, Please music video.

Talking about her picking her rumoured boyfriend for the video, Carpenter gushed to CBS, “I genuinely, like a not even biased opinion, was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video? ' And he was next to me, in a chair, and he was so excited about it. And he liked the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song."

Keoghan was previously dating Alyson Sandro but the two split up after three years of dating in 2023. Meanwhile, the Nonsense singer was being romantically linked with Shawn Mendes.