Sai Pallavi flaunts self-drawn mehendi designs on her hand and feet, a fan calls her ‘beauty with brain’

Actor Sai Pallavi on Saturday shared two new pictures of hers which saw her fans lavish her with praise. She posted pictures showing off her hennaed hand and feet. But the twist was that she had applied the mehendi herself.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Self love #btw #IdrewIt #righthandyettobepampered.”She was seen sitting outdoors, in a lawn and drying her mehendi.





Sai Pallavi fans showered her praise. A fan wrote, "I'm big fan mam, my first side love." A second user called her ‘multitalented’ and said, "Pretty!! Wow you did it urself?! Multi talented!"

The Paava Kadhiagal actor has fans all over the world; one of her fans from Bangladesh mentioned how Sai Pallavi was the perfect example of beauty with brains. She commented, "Hello my inspiration, @saipallavi.senthamarai I'm your biggest fan from Bangladesh I can't believe simplicity exist in nowadays but watching you, yes, there is a girl who have so much talent with simplicity. If beauty is in your heart it reflects on your face....Now I can say, Sai Pallavi is the perfect example Of beauty with brain...for some reason, my eyes are getting wet... lots of gratitude and love. You are full of strong, pure, talent. Being amused day by day seeing you in each and every content.....You can inject a neutralize feeling in your every act amazingly." While a fourth person said, "If being beautiful is a crime ...then you are the most wanted criminal."

Pallavi was last seen in 2020 Tamil anthology drama, Paava Kadhaigal also starring Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Anjali and Kalki Koechlin.

She will next be seen in Telugu film Virata Parvam, also featuring Rana Daggubati, Priyamani and Nandita Das in pivotal roles. The film tells story of the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s. The film was slated to hit screens on April 31 this year but was delayed due to a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases. No release date has been announced by the filmmakers.

