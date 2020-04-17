e-paper
Home / Entertainment / Saqib and Huma bond over chess during lockdown

Saqib and Huma bond over chess during lockdown

The actor recently turned 32 and celebrated with his sister and actor Huma Qureshi

entertainment Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:52 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
Mumbai
Saqib Saleem
Saqib Saleem
         

Saqib Saleem recently turned 32. Celebrating a low-key birthday with his sister, Huma Qureshi was a rather different experience for him. Talking about his spending the special day in quarantine, he says, “I had a virtual birthday party. I had video chats with my friends and family almost throughout the day. Huma made a lovely cake for me which was delicious. We played chess and played some music. Huma, my beautiful pet Streak and I spent a wonderful time.”

Not a fan of birthday resolutions, the Bombay Talkies (2013) says that the health crisis has taught him gratitude and the value of family and so he has taken a resolution to invest more time in his relationships. “We tend to become so busy focusing on the things we want to achieve that we end up forgetting about the people who mean to us and our relationships go for a toss. This pandemic that we’re facing has made me grateful about life and made me realise how blessed I’m to be alive, have food on the table and have loved ones around,” he shares.

Saleem says that the lockdown period is strengthening his bond with Huma. “We’ve good and bad days. Sometimes we spend the whole day watching something together. I help her when she’s cooking something in the kitchen. And then there are days when we fight,” he says, adding, “What we’ve discovered is that we love playing chess. We keep having these chess marathons at home. Our friends join us via video chat because they enjoy our banter. We’ve also started talking a lot to each other.”

He’s also making use of the time reading scripts. “I miss acting and being on a set. But I’ve been reading a lot of scripts. Friends and other people have been pitching stories. After we successfully battle the health crisis, I’ll start shooting for them,” he signs off.

