Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan hides face from paparazzi as she is spotted outside Mannat with a friend. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was recently spotted with a friend around her house in Mumbai. Suhana and her friend were pictured by paparazzi outside Mannat, Shah Rukh and Gauri's famous bungalow located in Mumbai's Bandra. The family moved to the sea-facing house in 2001 and named it Mannat because it made all their dreams come true. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan gives tour of Dubai in new video, gets inspired after Suhana tells him 'Dad, don't be boring'. Watch

In the pictures, Suhana Khan and her friend could be seen seated in the backseat of a car. Suhana, who was wearing a flannel shirt and had her hair tied in the back with a clutch, could be seen talking to the driver in one of the pictures. Her friend, who was dressed in a Nike sweatshirt, covered his face with his hands to avoid the camera. Suhana too could be seen trying to cover her face with her hands.

Suhana Khan spotted with a friend outside Mannat.

Suhana was recently seen with her brother Aryan Khan at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ceremony, where they represented Shah Rukh for his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Juhi Chawla, whose daughter Jahnavi Mehta represented her at the event, said Jahnavi, Suhana, and Aryan are the "the present" and "the future" of KKR.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Juhi said, "It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

Suhana is also fairly active on her Instagram account, where she occasionally gives a glimpse of her house as well. Earlier this month, she had clicked a picture of her younger brother AbRam Khan playing a game on his tablet in one of the bedrooms. Their family dog could also be spotted in the picture.

Suhana's recent appearance comes amid reports that she will soon be making her OTT debut. As per India Today, she will be headlining Zoya Akhtar's Hindi remake of The Archies, which will be streamed on Netflix. The film was announced by the OTT platform as a coming-of-age musical drama in November last year.

