New Delhi, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday teased a connection between "Deva" and the 1975 classic "Deewaar", suggesting that there is a "relevance" of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic character Vijay in his upcoming movie. Shahid Kapoor on 'Deewaar' connect in 'Deva': There's relevance within the film

In "Deva", Kapoor essays the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. The action thriller is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

The movie's teaser poster, which came out earlier this year, featured Shahid smoking a cigarette in front of a mural of Bachchan from "Deewaar" as Vijay, the feisty dockworker with a beedi dangling from his lips.

Asked what was the connection between "Deva" and "Deewaar", the actor told PTI in a roundtable interview here: "This question should be for Rosshan because he was the one who chose that . There is a relevance within the film."

"Deewaar", which turned 50 on January 21, is counted among the best Hindi films of all time. Directed by Yash Chopra, the action drama was penned by Salim-Javed.

The 1975 film revolved around two impoverished brothers Vijay and Ravi struggling to survive in the slums of Mumbai. When they grow up, the elder brother Vijay turns to crime while the younger one Ravi becomes an honest police officer.

Shahid, who grew up idolising Bachchan, later said he is "too small an actor to comment" on the importance of "Deewaar" in Hindi cinema.

"A performance in a film like that makes every actor feel humble. Talking about Amit ji we have all grown up watching him, we have idolised him as a star. The film had a strong story, very good interpersonal dynamics, great dialogues and stellar performances. It's a great memory for all of us," he told PTI.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios, "Deva" will hit the screens on January 31.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.