Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat spotted shopping at jewellery store ahead of Valentine's Day. Watch

Shamita Shetty and actor boyfriend Raqesh Bapat were spotted twinning in white on Friday. They were reportedly shopping for Valentine's Day.
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted in Mumbai on Friday. 
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:25 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were spotted at a jewellery store in Mumbai on Friday. The two were twinning in white as they went jewellery shopping days before Valentine's Day. 

A video of them posing outside a jewellery store was shared on a paparazzo account. While Raqesh was in a semi-formal white shirt and black cargo pants, Shamita was in a printed white semi-formal pansuit. Raqesh kept his arm around Shamita as she posed with him for the camera with a smile.

Reacting to the video in the comments section, many fans called them the "Hottest couple." A fan commented, “They look gorgeous together.” As Raqesh kept his arm around Shamita, a fan reacted, “Awwww so sweet of raqa.”

Shamita and Raqesh came close during their time on Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15 and was one of the finalists. Raqesh had joined her on the show for some time as a wild card entry. 

Amid speculations of him entering the house to propose to Shamita, Raqesh had told ETimes ahead of his entry, “I will never propose to Shamita on national television for marriage. That is a very private emotion. Whenever that has to happen, it will happen off the show, not on it. It is going to be a very special moment for us.”

During her virtual interaction with her family, Shamita would often ask her family members “Is Raqesh still my boyfriend?” since she was not in contact with him for several months. 

Shamita united with Raqesh after Bigg Boss 15 came to an end. Soon after, Shamita celebrated her birthday with Raqesh and her family members including sister Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda and others. 

The couple went on a date as well ahead of her birthday. Sharing some romantic pictures of him lifting her in his arms on their date, Raqesh had written on Instagram, “Happy Birthday love @shamitashetty_official.”

Topics
shamita shetty raqesh bapat
