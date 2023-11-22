Shilpa Shetty drops lovely video for Raj Kundra on their 14th marriage anniversary, calls him her "happy place"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their 14th marriage anniversary and on this special occasion, the stunning actor shared a heartwarming video expressing her love for her husband.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted several pictures with Kundra in a video and captioned it with a sweet message, "14 years ..Love you, my Cookie.. You are MY happy place..@onlyrajkundra #Anniversary #gratitude #togetherness #husbandlove"

Saba Pataudi also wished the lovely couple on their marriage anniversary. She mentioned, "Haapppiest Anniversary! And more ...yet to embark.upon..."

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Sukhee' which was released in theatres on September 22.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)