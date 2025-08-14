Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters: How to watch Match 9 of Maharaja Trophy

The Shivamogga Lions are set to clash against the Bengaluru Blasters in Match 9 of the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2025. Both teams are in a tough situation as they have lost two consecutive matches. They still have time to change their fate by winning this upcoming match. The Blasters lost their previous match against Hubli Tigers by two wickets. Thanks to Rohan Patil, the Blasters scored 225 runs in the first innings. Patil scored 80 off 43 balls, including eight boundaries and five sixes. However, Tigers’ opener Mohammed Taha slammed a century and helped the team chase down the mammoth target. Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters(The Maharaja Trophy)

Meanwhile, the Lions lost both their matches by 29 runs. In the previous match against the Mangalore Dragons, they had the chance to chase down 180 runs but failed to do so. Despite Rohit Kumar K’s 62 runs, the support from the other end was missing, which is why they lost the match. Kranthi Kumar claimed a fifer against the Blasters in the same match.

Match Details:

Match: Shivamogga Lions vs Bengaluru Blasters, 9th Match

Date: Friday, 15th August 2025

Time: 3.15 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Where to Watch The Maharaja Trophy 2025 in India?

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 will be streamed on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The fans can watch all the matches on the platform. Moreover, there are two matches almost every day, so the first game starts at 3.15 PM, while the second game starts at 7.15 PM IST. The toss time for both matches is 30 minutes before the start of the play.

Squads

Shivamogga Lions Squad: Dhruv Prabhakar, Nihal Ullal(w/c), Hardik Raj, Rohit Kumar K, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aniruddha Joshi, Avinash D, Bharath Dhuri, Vasuki Koushik, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Anand Doddamani, Deepak Devadiga, Tushar Singh, Sanjay Ashwin, Sahil Sharma, D Ashok, MB Darshan, Maribasava Gowda, Sireesh Balgaar

Bengaluru Blasters Squad: LR Chethan, Rohan Patil, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhuvan Raju, Shubhang Hegde, Suraj Ahuja(w), Rohan Naveen, Naveen MG, Vidyadhar Patil, Mohsin Khan, Punith S, Prateek Jain, Rohan Raju, Kruthik Krishna, Advith Shetty, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Niranjan Naik, Siddharth Akhil, Ishaan S, Vaibhav Sharma A