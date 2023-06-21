Sobhita Dhulipala on less screen time in Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'I'm not too hellbent on being this overnight diva'

Sobhita Dhulipala was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2. While the film garnered great numbers at the global box office, Sobhita's part was quite limited as she was cast alongside the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala says North Vs South ‘war’ became visible after cinematic success)

Sobhita Dhulipala says she likes juggling between a Ponniyin Selvan and a Made in Heaven

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sobhita says while she would aspire for more screen time, she's quite grateful to have been a part of a show where she was the frontliner. She's equally comfortable being in the environment of an ensemble film like Ponniyin Selvan 2.

On variety of roles

“I think I've had opportunities in my career where I got to frontline a show, and I've got a very small part in a very crowded talent pool, like a PS. I've been part of different kinds of environments and I like it all. I think variety is something all actors thrive on. I'm not too hellbent on being this overnight diva, star. I don't feel that attached. I want to have a meaningful, long career where I get to do various characters and I want to do them well,” Sobhita said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

On making most of less screen time

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From the beginning, I didn't have characters that were very large in their screen time. So it taught me to use the tit-bits to bring punch into that,” Sobhita said in the same interview. She cited her role in The Night Manager as the one where she relied a lot on silences to convey in the little screen time her character got. Sobhita added that more of her character ‘fleshes out in Part 2 of The Night Manager and the arc is quite exciting’.

Upcoming projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sobhita will be next seen in Part 2 of The Night Manager, Sandeep Modi's adaptation of the popular novel and British show. She's paired opposite Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the thriller series. Part 2 of the show airs on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

She'll also reprise her role of Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven Season 2, the Prime Video India series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop