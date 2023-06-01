Sobhita Dhulipala says North Vs South ‘war’ became visible after cinematic success: India isn't really a union of states

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala recently talked about ongoing debate about Hindi films versus movies from the south and said there's nothing new about it. Having starred in several films , she said that the ‘war’ has become more visible due to the the success of pan-India films in recent times. Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala shares pics from sister's ‘north meets south shaadi’ Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II.(Instagram/@sobhitad)

Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. It is the sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I and starred Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in lead roles. Actors Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban are also a part of the film.

Sobhita Dhulipala on North Vs South films

Talking about the debate around north versus south films, Sobhita told India Today, “I don't think it is a new war at all. The war has just become more visible now because of cinematic successes. But since pre-independence there has been debate on what should be the national language. India isn't really a union of states in a way. It's a country where we are all tied together. We cheer for our cricket team but inherently, we are very different in our food and culture and languages. We should acknowledge and celebrate it. Homogeneity is not something that is natural or something I root for. I like the differences.”

Sobhita Dhulipala on leaving modelling

Sobhita entered the entertainment industry after winning the Femina Miss India Earth 2013 title at the Femina Miss India pageant. Talking about why she left modelling for a career in acting, the actor also said during the conversation, “Miss India happened at the tail end of my college. I had just graduated and I enrolled in Masters. I just wanted to be cool and I got through. I didn't know what one does after that. I always thought fashion to be very cool, I always saw it in the magazines or on television. I would look at the models and just be amazed. I wanted to belong with it. However, when I started modelling, there was no fulfilment that I could find. I arrived at a clarity then that I want to be able to express myself creatively and I started auditioning for ads and through that, I auditioned for films. Halfway through that, I knew it was my calling. So I took a longer route to my calling. I sampled everything that came my way.”

The actor will be next seen in Sitara with Rajeev Siddhartha. She also has Netflix's Monkey Man in the pipeline. It is the directorial debut of Dev Patel and has Patel and Sharlto Copley besides Sobhita.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON