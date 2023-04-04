Sobhita Dhulipala shares pics from sister's 'north meets south shaadi', says mom was upset they didn’t do enough pujas

Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Samanta Dhulipala married Sahil Gupta, a doctor from Delhi, recently. On Monday, the actor shared their wedding album with a sweet note about their 'north meets south' wedding as the actor's family is from Andhra Pradesh. Sobhita said it was overwhelming to watch her sister 'marry the man she loves', adding it has reinstalled her faith in 'the beauty of matrimony'. Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala has glamour but she's 'a thinking actress', says Anil Kapoor Sobhita Dhulipala at her sister's wedding.

Sharing photos from the 'phere and madhuparkaalu' wedding rituals, Sobhita wrote in her caption, “This is a north meets south shaadi (wedding), you see. Sahil is from Delhi and my sister from Andhra Pradesh. So double the celebration! This was an emotional experience for me. In a world where people aren’t always kind to each other... women especially, it is such a privilege to experience the joys of sisterhood. And to watch her marry the man she loves. It was an overwhelming sight. It also reinstalled my faith in the beauty of matrimony.”

Sobhita further wrote in her caption, "I think this ceremony went on all night for some 12 hours and my mother was still displeased that we didn’t do enough pujas... the bride and groom were considering jumping into the havan (laughing emoji)." In some of the pictures, the bride wore a red saree, while in others she was decked up in a white and red bridal look.

Sobhita wore a customised pink saree to her sister's wedding. Sharing photos of herself giving various poses, the actor wrote in her Instagram caption, "What I wore to the wedding.. thank you for custom-making this beautiful saree! I felt like a rose @_chandrakant_sonawane_." A fan commented on her post, "Looking like pink gulaab (rose)." One more wrote, "How pretty you are looking."

Sobhita has been sharing pictures from the sangeet and other wedding festivities on Instagram. In one of the posts, Sobhita shared her emotions when she saw her sister Samanta in wedding attire. Sobhita wrote, ‘Mehendi and God Bharaai. A lot of new faces meet each other for the first time. I was SUPER pissed off because I couldn’t dress up lol. I had a full outfit planned (me and Hetal my best friend decided to twin) but I was being Tara Khanna and handling the organising and logistics so I had no time at all to change or do any makeup/hair. I was also feeling senti and cried because I saw Samanta in this dulhan (bridal) zone for the first time. I didn’t get to put mehendi here but koi nahi... the lunch catering was a hit so main khush (even if I didn't get mehendi on my hands, I am happy as the lunch was a hit)."

Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her role as Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven (2019). Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in The Night Manager. The series directed by Sandeep Modi also stars Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles.

