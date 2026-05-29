Sonakshi Sinha rents out her luxury flat in Mumbai's Bandra to the Consulate of Kuwait for a total rent of 1.92 crore

Sonakshi Sinha has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for a year to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait at a total rent of ₹1.92 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate: Sonakshi Sinha has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra for a year to the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait at a total rent of ₹ 1.92 crore.(HT Files)

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As per the documents, the apartment has been leased by the Consulate General for the residential accommodation of the Consul General Emad Abdul Aziz Al-Kharaz, along with his family members and staff.

The apartment is located on a higher floor of a building named 81 Aureate in Bandra West. The apartment measures 4,350 sq ft carpet area along with a 27 sq ft servants' toilet area, the documents show.

The transaction was registered on May 25, 2026 for which a stamp duty of ₹96,000 and registration fees of ₹1,000 were paid, the documents show.

The monthly rental for the 12-month period is ₹16 lakh, with the lease commencement date being June 7, 2026, and the license expiry date being June 6, 2027, the documents show.

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{{^usCountry}} The apartment was leased along with three parking spaces. The building has amenities including a gymnasium, library, conference room, two swimming pools (one for men and one for women), walking and jogging tracks, banquet hall, three garden spaces, yoga studio, open sky fitness centre, kids' play area, and clubhouse, among others. The tenant can use these amenities at no extra cost, according to the documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The apartment was leased along with three parking spaces. The building has amenities including a gymnasium, library, conference room, two swimming pools (one for men and one for women), walking and jogging tracks, banquet hall, three garden spaces, yoga studio, open sky fitness centre, kids' play area, and clubhouse, among others. The tenant can use these amenities at no extra cost, according to the documents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Consulate of Kuwait in Mumbai is located in the Churchgate area of South Mumbai near the prestigious KC College. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Consulate of Kuwait in Mumbai is located in the Churchgate area of South Mumbai near the prestigious KC College. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Actor Arjun Kapoor sells Bandra flat for ₹16 crore All about Sonakshi Sinha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Actor Arjun Kapoor sells Bandra flat for ₹16 crore All about Sonakshi Sinha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sonakshi Sinha is an Indian Bollywood actor known for her work in Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010 and later starred in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Lootera and Akira. She has also appeared in several streaming projects and music singles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonakshi Sinha is an Indian Bollywood actor known for her work in Hindi cinema. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010 and later starred in films such as Rowdy Rathore, Lootera and Akira. She has also appeared in several streaming projects and music singles. {{/usCountry}}

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A message has been sent to Sonakshi Sinha, and an email has been sent to the Consulate of Kuwait in Mumbai. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha sells apartment in Mumbai's Bandra for ₹22.50 crore, earns 61% profit

Mumbai rental transactions

The Mumbai real estate market records over 10,000 property registrations every month, with apartments accounting for more than 80% of the transactions, according to data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

Mumbai also typically records between 25,000 and 35,000 rental transactions each month, including leave-and-license agreements.

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Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for ₹3.31 crore

For instance, in May 2026, the city recorded over 11,420 property registrations and more than 26,000 leave-and-license agreements for rental transactions, according to Maharashtra IGR data available till 5 PM on May 28.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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