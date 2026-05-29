Mumbai real estate: What kind of apartment can you rent for ₹90,000 a month?

A Mumbai resident recently sparked conversation on social media after sharing his journey from living in a shared 1 BHK apartment to renting a home worth ₹90,000 a month in the city. Identified as Anuj Gawande, he posted a video on Instagram reflecting on his four-year journey in Mumbai and how, in his view, the city rewarded his hard work and persistence. Mumbai real estate: A monthly rental budget of ₹90,000 opens up a wide range of housing options, depending on the location, amenities and lifestyle preferences, according to property consultants.(Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

But what exactly does ₹90,000 a month get you in Mumbai’s fiercely competitive rental market? The budget opens up a range of options depending on the location, amenities, and lifestyle preferences.

According to real estate consultants, a monthly budget of around ₹90,000 in Mumbai’s rental housing market can secure different types of apartments depending on the micro-market and location.

"In the western suburbs, tenants can typically rent a 2 BHK or 3 BHK apartment in areas such as Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, and Andheri. However, premium locations like Bandra or Juhu may offer compact 1 and 2 BHK homes within older buildings," said Bhavin Thakkar, a real estate consultant based in Mumbai.

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"With a budget of ₹90,000 in the central suburbs, including Powai, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Mulund, one can rent a spacious 2 BHK apartment and, in some projects, even compact 3 BHK units with amenities such as clubhouses, pools and parking. Powai remains among the costliest central suburban markets due to the presence of commercial offices of national and multinational firms," Thakkar said.

Can you rent anything in Central and South Mumbai with a budget of ₹ 90,000? According to real estate consultants, in central Mumbai, covering areas such as Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, and Wadala, the same budget may fetch a compact 2 BHK or a well-sized 1 BHK apartment, particularly in newer towers. Rental values remain high in this region due to proximity to commercial hubs and infrastructure connectivity.

"In South Mumbai, ₹90,000 a month may typically secure a compact 1 BHK apartment or a smaller apartment in older buildings in areas such as Colaba, Marine Lines, or parts of Worli, followed by premium localities including Malabar Hill, Cuffe Parade and Nepean Sea Road. However, one can manage a 2 BHK apartment in South Mumbai for that budget in Mazgaon or Byculla," said Parimal Shah, a real estate consultant from South Mumbai.

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Mumbai rental transactions The Mumbai real estate market records over 10,000 property registrations monthly, of which over 80% are apartment registrations, according to data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR). In a typical month, Mumbai reports rental transactions in the range of 25,000–35,000, including leave-and-license agreements.

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For example, in May 2026, Mumbai reported over 11,420 property registrations and over 26,000 leave-and-license agreements for rental transactions, according to Maharashtra IGR data as of 5 PM on May 28.

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