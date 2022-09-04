Sophie Choudry reveals her 'funny' experience with ageism: I get messages telling me to 'act my age'

Sophie Choudry, who celebrated her 40th birthday earlier this year, has opened up about her experience with ageism. The actor shared that she often gets messages, where people marvel at how she appears to have not aged at all, while others ask her to act according to her age. Also Read| Nimrat Kaur says 'there’s a lot of age tagging' in film industry and society

Sophie recently came up with a new track Gori Hai- a recreation of the classic track Gori Hai Kalaiyaan. Sophie shared that her fans who have been following her since she released a remix of Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya in 2004 have been asking her to come up with another such song, which inspired her to do Gori Hai. She also shared that some fans also text her that she still looks the same way as she did back then while all of them have aged in the last two decades.

She told Indian Express, "My experience with ageism is a funny thing. Every day I get messages where people tell me they were in school, when Ek Pardesi came out and now they look old, but I don’t. Once in a while, I get messages of people telling me to ‘act my age’, but what’s that? I’ve never thought of age as a number. People are always going to comment on social media."

Sophie, who also danced to Gori Hai with Malaika Arora in a short promotional video, also reacted to how the latter faces frequent trolling about her age. She said, "Yes, Malaika does get trolled, but she is a really strong woman, she is gorgeous and she is an inspiration to many women out there, more power to her!"

Gori Hai is remix of Gori Hai Kalaiyaan from Jaya Prada and Amitabh Bachchan's film Aaj Ka Arjun (1990). The original track was composed by Bappi Lahiri and sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar and Shabbir Kumar.

