Stream 5 best courtroom dramas before Court Kacheri drops on OTT

Court Kacheri is an upcoming SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) legal drama series that is set in the district courts of India. It focuses on a young man named Param, who is forced to confront his family's legal legacy while navigating the messy realities of the justice system. The story follows his journey as he struggles with his family's expectations, his own desires, and the harsh realities of the legal world, which includes ethically questionable cases and a dysfunctional system. This series explores themes of inheritance, identity, and the human stories behind court drama. It stars Ashish Verma, Pavan Malhotra, Puneet Batra, and others. A still from Court Kacheri

As Court Kacheri releases on August 13 on SonyLIV, watch other courtroom dramas on OTTplay Premium.

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice has four seasons in total as of now, and each season deals with new crime cases. Advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) gets appointed to solve the case and wins with his sharp and humorous observations. This series highlights flaws and biases of the justice system for which an individual suffers mental health problems. The latest season, Criminal Justice Season 4, focuses on the complexities of family dynamics and the sacrifices made for loved ones.

The Trial

The Trial is an Indian Hindi-language legal drama series adapted from the American series, The Good Wife. It stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta. She is a housewife who returns to her lawyer career after her husband, an additional judge, is imprisoned for corruption and sex scandal charges. The series shows how Noyonika deals with the legal world, her husband's betrayal while trying to support her family.

Court Room: Sachchai Hazir Ho

Court Room: Sachchai Hazir Ho has various criminal cases which are inspired by real-life events. This series includes topics like name changes, cold-blooded murders, and other legal complexities, providing logical insights and moral lessons. It stars Sanjeev Tyagi, Devika Sharma, Aeklavya Tomer, and others. If you like courtroom dramas, Court Room: Sachchai Hazir Ho is a must-watch.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai recently won the National Awards at the 71st National Awards. This courtroom drama film is inspired by the true events of the five-year-long battle of Advocate PC Solanki (played by Manoj Bajpayee), a regular sessions court lawyer. The film is based on Asaram's trial for allegedly raping a minor and depicts Solanki's struggle to stand up for the truth and get justice. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Advocate PC Solanki, Adrija Sinha as Nu, Surya Mohan Kulshreshtha as Asaram.

Illegal

Illegal: Justice, Out of Order follows the story of Niharika Singh, a lawyer who joins a prestigious law firm led by Janardhan Jaitley. The series highlights the dark underbelly of the legal system, where Niharika deals with corruption, leading to a conflict with her mentor. The cast includes Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and others.