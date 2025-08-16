Stuttgart vs FC Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2025: Preview, when and where to watch in India?

The curtain-raiser for the 2025/26 German football season is set as VfB Stuttgart, the DFB-Pokal champions, host the Bundesliga title-holders FC Bayern Munich in the 2025 edition of the German Super Cup, officially renamed the Franz-Beckenbauer Supercup in honour of the legendary German football icon. The match is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Stuttgart’s MHP Arena. Stuttgart vs FC Bayern Munich | German Super Cup 2025

Match Details

Match: Stuttgart vs FC Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2025

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time: 12.00 am IST

Venue: MHP Arena, Stuttgart

How to watch the match in India?

Football fans from India can watch the German Super Cup 2025 LIVE on Sony LIV app and website, accessible via OTTplay Premium.

Stuttgart vs FC Bayern Munich: H2H stats

Stuttgart and FC Bayern Munich have faced each other 162 times, as per transfermarkt.com. Stuttgart have won 38 matches, while FC Bayern Munich triumphed 95 times. 29 matches have been drawn between them.

Team news and preview

Bayern Munich, under coach Vincent Kompany, come with strong momentum, having secured their 33rd Bundesliga title last season with a dominant campaign, scoring 99 goals and boasting the league’s best defense.

Bayern will be aiming for their 11th Super Cup title and 14th appearance in the final since the competition's reintroduction, underscoring their domestic dominance.

Jamal Musiala (Broken fibula), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Fracture of the eye socket), Alphonso Davies (Cruciate ligament tear), and Hiroki Ito (Metatarsal fracture) will not be available for this fixture for Kompany.

Stuttgart, led by Sebastian Hoeneß, earned their place in this match by dramatically winning the DFB-Pokal, defeating Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the final.

Despite a less consistent Bundesliga performance last season, finishing ninth, the team showed attacking vigor towards the end of the season and in pre-season friendlies.

They will miss Angelo Stiller (Torn lateral ankle ligament), Leonidas Stergiou (Foot injury), and Silas (Ankle injury) due to injuries in this match.

Predicted lineups

Stuttgart: Bredlow, Vagnoman, Jaquez, Chabot, Mittelstädt, Karazor, Stiller, Leweling, Undav, Führich, Woltemade

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanišić, Kimmich, Goretzka, Karl, Olise, Díaz, Kane