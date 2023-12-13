Suneel Darshan’s Andaaz 2 to introduce newcomers Aayush Kumar, Akaisha and Natasha

After having launched the acting careers of Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2003 hit Andaaz, writer, producer and director Suneel Darshan is all set to introduce debutants Aayush Kumar, Akaisha and Natasha Fernandez in his latest offering, Andaaz 2. Natasha Fernandez, Aayush Kumar and Akaisha

The movie, presented by Shree Krishna International, features songs composed by Nadeem of Nadeem Shravan fame, lyrics by Sameer and Nadeem, choreography by Raju Khan, cinematography by Chetan Dholi, additional screenplay by Dipankar Bhatt, dialogues by Paras Gupta and action by Abdul Aziz Khokhar. Vikas Singh is the Executive Producer.

