Ace OTT release: Vijay Sethupathi film arrives online just 3 weeks after theatrical premiere; when and where to watch

Ace OTT release: Arumuga Kumar’s crime comedy film Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Rukmini Vasanth, released in theatres on 23 May and arrived on OTT in less than a month. The film began streaming on Prime Video on 14 June silently, and Vijay announced the news on his X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: 8 OTT releases to watch this week: From Rana Naidu, The Traitors to Kesari Chapter 2, Subham) Ace OTT release: Rukmini Vasanth and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from the film.

Ace streams on Prime Video

Vijay announced on 14 June that his latest film Ace is now streaming on Prime Video. He wrote, “High stakes, Higher thrills! Watch #Ace streaming now on @Primevideoin!” giving a link to the film. As per the OTT platform, the film is trending at #3 in India at the time of writing, despite the quiet release. Prime Video hasn’t announced the film’s release on their Instagram or X so far. Tamil films tend to have a longer digital release window; however, some films are an exception.

Fans who saw the film in the theatre had mixed reviews for the film. Some believed Ace was a stress reliever, while others thought the film could’ve been much better. One comment under his post read, “Worst movie. Music acting story writing.” Another wrote, “Loooove this movie. Totally a stress reliever.” One fan opined, “It hurts to see our heroes getting in to situations where they have to compromise themselves in order to keep entertain people amidst pressure.” Another thought, “Nice move anna 1 half comedy , 2 half is engage and i enjoy the thrills.”

About Ace

Ace sees Vijay play Kannan, aka Bolt and Rukmini play his lover, Rukku. Yogi Babu plays Arivukarasa, aka Arivu. Babloo Prithiveeraj and Divya Pillai also star in the film. The film tells the story of a man looking to make a new life abroad, only to get dragged into a shark circle. Arumuga wrote, directed and produced the film. As per Sacnilk, the film earned less than ₹10 crore net in India during its box office run.