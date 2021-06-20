Actor Iswarya Menon teases fans with a new selfie, they dub her ‘lady thalapathy’

Actor Iswarya Menon, who works in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films, took to Instagram to share a collage of her pictures on Saturday. She is seen looking at the camera, sporting a black strappy top with messy hair and minimal makeup. The picture is without any filters.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Cuz it’s been long." Her fans showered her with love. A fan wrote, "Stunning mesmerizing prettiest cutest gorgeous angel." A second fan said watching her pictures were pure bliss. He commented, "Whenever I watching your pics that moment is pure bliss." A third person wanted to know, " Why r u being soo cute?" A fourth person wrote, "Lady Thalapathy." Yet another fan declared Ishwarya as the female superstar of the year. He said, "ladies superstar of the year."





Many others dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comments box.





A few days ago, the Dasavala actor posted a 17-second dance video, in which she was seen in a blue saree, performing a few dance steps with a Tamil song playing in the background. Ishwarya enjoys a huge fan following on social media and stays connected with her fans through her posts.

On the work front, Iswarya was last seen in a Tamil film in a 2020 film Naan Sirithal. It also starred Hiphop Tamizha and KS Ravi Kumar in the lead role. She will next be seen in the Tamil romantic thriller Vezham, starring Ashok Selvan, Janani Iyer and her in pivotal roles. The film is currently being made and is slated to hit the screens next year.

