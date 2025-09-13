Aishwarya Lekshmi quits social media to focus on acting and cinema: ‘I'm taking the risk to be forgotten’

Malayalam and Tamil actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has decided to quit social media. The actor pointed out in a note on her Instagram stories that she was tired of catering to the image of what she is expected to be. Instead, she wrote that she chose to quit to focus on her life and career instead. Here’s what she said. Aishwarya Lekshmi said she prefers to quit social media over losing her uniqueness.

Aishwarya Lekshmi says social media distracted her from work

Aishwarya wrote that for a long time, she ‘subscribed’ to the idea that social media was needed for her career as an actor. “For the longest time, I subscribed to the idea that social media is much needed to keep me in the game. I thought it necessary to move with the times, especially considering the nature of the industry we are in,” she wrote, adding, “Somehow, something that was told would cater to us have reverse-UNO-ed and made me cater to it. It has successfully distracted me from what my work and research should be. It has taken away every original thought from me, affected my vocabulary and language, and made every other simpler pleasure joyless.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi explained why she was quitting social media on her Instagram stories.

Aishwarya Lekshmi explains why she quit social media

Aishwarya also wrote that quitting social media was the first ‘original thought’ she has had in a while, “I refuse to be one that’s made from a generic mould and cater to the whims and fancies of a supernet. As a woman, I have had to train myself a lot to even be aware of grooming and control, and trained even harder to resist it. This is the first original thought that I have had in a while.”

The actor stated that she realises she might be ‘forgotten’ but it’s a risk she’s willing to take, “I’m taking the risk here to be forgotten, and in today’s times, out of the ‘gram is out of the mind. So here is me doing the right thing for the artist and the lil girl in me – Keeping her an original and choosing absolute internet obsoleteness. Here’s hoping I create more meaningful connections and Cinema in life.” She ended the note with, “And if I do end up making meaningful cinema, give me love – Old Style :) Yours Happily, Aishwarya Lekshmi.”

For most of her career, Aishwarya has starred in Tamil and Malayalam films, including some Telugu films. She was most recently seen in Maaman with Soori and Thug Life with Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. She will soon star in the Tamil film Gatta Kusthi 2, the Malayalam film Aasha, and the Telugu film SYG.