Aishwarya Rajinikanth files police complaint alleging her gold jewellery was stolen from Chennai home

Veteran actor Rajinikanth's daughter, filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is busy with the shoot of her upcoming Tamil directorial Laal Salaam, has filed a police complaint claiming that 60 sovereigns worth gold and diamond jewellery from her locker have gone missing from her Chennai home. She has revealed in her complaint the valuables are worth ₹3.60 lakh. Also read: Aishwaryaa shares pics as she celebrates Pongal with dad Rajinikanth, fans miss ‘Dhanush anna'

As per the FIR she filed, Aishwarya had kept the jewellery in a locker and revealed that some members of her house staff were aware of it. Teynampet Police have registered a case under Section 381 of the IPC and have started an investigation.

In her complaint, Aishwarya also revealed that she wore the jewellery for her sister Soundarya’s wedding in 2019. Since the wedding, the jewellery was kept in a locker, which has been in Aishwarya’s possession.

However, over the last three years, the locker has reportedly been moved around including her ex-husband Dhanush’s apartment in 2021 and later to her apartment in the same year. Last year, it was finally shifted to her father Rajinikanth’s residence, while the keys to the locker remained in her flat.

An India Today report further added that Aishwarya said that diamond sets, antique gold pieces, Navaratnam sets, bangles and nearly 60 sovereigns of gold worth ₹3.60 lakh have been stolen. She has named her two domestic works and driver as suspects in her complaint.

With Laal Salaam, Aishwarya returns to direction after a gap of seven years. The film, which is rumoured to be set against the backdrop of cricket and communism, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in lead roles. Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Laal Salaam, which went on the floors earlier this month. The movie has music by AR Rahman. Before commencing work on the project, he visited the Kadapa dargah where he was joined by Rajinikanth.

The project was launched with a pooja ceremony on November 5. Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya wrote on Twitter page, “When your FATHER trusts in you... When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic).” The film’s first look poster was released on the day the project was announced.

