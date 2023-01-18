Aishwaryaa shares pics as she celebrates Pongal with dad Rajinikanth, fans miss ‘Dhanush anna'. See post

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth gave glimpses inside her Pongal celebrations this year. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Aishwaryaa posted several pictures that also featured her parents--father-veteran actor Rajinikanth, and mother Latha Rajinikanth. (Also Read | Dhanush, ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth attend son Yatra's school event together)

In the first picture, Aishwaryaa was seen cooking in the kitchen. The area around the gas stove was decorated. Two brass pots were kept on the stove near which garlands and fruits were also seen.

The next picture showed Aishwaryaa placing several sweets on a banana leaf as she sat on the floor. A few people stood around her. She also fed leaves to cows as a few women along with her mother also took part in the rituals. In the last picture, Aishwaryaa, with her sons, Yatra and Linga, took the blessings of Rajinikanth and Latha.

For the occasion, Aishwaryaa draped a cream saree and matching blouse. Rajinikanth wore a white shirt and veshti. Latha was seen in indigo and white saree. Sharing the pictures, Aishwaryaa captioned the post, "Hope you and your loved ones had a memorable #pongal (sheaf of rice, sun and sparkles emojis)..may god bless everyone with only happiness, peace, and prosperity in abundance (folded hands and angel emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "Byoot (red heart emoji)." Several fans commented saying that they missed Dhanush. A person wrote, "Dhanush anna missing." Another said, "Please join Dhanush mam." "Happy to see Thalaivar smiling face. Happy Pongal Mam, Hope You enjoyed your quality time with your family..." read a comment.

Last year in January, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had shared a statement announcing their separation, on their respective social media accounts. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

He also wrote, “Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya! Spread love, D." Several reports last year later claimed that they had reconciled. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

