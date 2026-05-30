Ajith Kumar’s family requests privacy after mother Mohini Mani’s death, last rites to be private: ‘Wish to grieve…’

Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar is grieving the loss of his mother, Mohini Mani, who passed away at the age of 89 in Chennai on Saturday morning. Sharing the heartbreaking news, the family revealed that she died in her sleep after a period of declining health.

Ajith Kumar's mother died on Saturday.

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In their statement, the family also requested privacy as they mourn her loss, adding that her last rites will be held as a private affair attended only by close family members.

Ajith Kumar’s family issues a note

After the news of her death surfaced on social media, Ajith Kumar’s family shared an emotional statement, paying tribute to their mother and expressing their grief at her passing. The note was posted on social media.

The note titled, “In memorium: Mohini Mani, 1937–2026”, began, “Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years.”

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{{^usCountry}} The family further mentioned, “We are comforted, even in this time of grief, that she lived a long life and could be counted among the lucky ones – to have known the undying love and care of dear ones and the genuine respect of just about everyone who came to know her kind nature, selfless spirit, and quiet grace.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family further mentioned, “We are comforted, even in this time of grief, that she lived a long life and could be counted among the lucky ones – to have known the undying love and care of dear ones and the genuine respect of just about everyone who came to know her kind nature, selfless spirit, and quiet grace.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Looking back at the legacy of their mother, the family noted, “As someone who was part of the wave of Sindhis who migrated over to newly independent India at the time of Partition, as a child, leaving everything behind and starting over, she also derived immense satisfaction and pride from seeing her brood go on to do well in life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking back at the legacy of their mother, the family noted, “As someone who was part of the wave of Sindhis who migrated over to newly independent India at the time of Partition, as a child, leaving everything behind and starting over, she also derived immense satisfaction and pride from seeing her brood go on to do well in life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Indeed, the credit for all that we have gone on to accomplish in our respective lives is owed substantially to her warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home. She was blessed to know a successful marriage of nearly six decades with our late father, and their cherished memories will continue to offer strength and comfort to us. We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages,” the family shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Indeed, the credit for all that we have gone on to accomplish in our respective lives is owed substantially to her warm embrace, unwavering devotion, and wise counsel, which formed the very heart and soul of our home. She was blessed to know a successful marriage of nearly six decades with our late father, and their cherished memories will continue to offer strength and comfort to us. We are moved by the kind, heartfelt messages, condolences, and remembrances that have been pouring in, and we ask for your understanding if we are unable to take calls or are slow to respond to messages,” the family shared. {{/usCountry}}

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Ajith Kumar’s family also shared that they want to grieve quietly, and her last rites will be a private family affair.

“Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life,” the family shared in the note, which was signed off by Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

Condolences pour in

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Actor Kamal Haasan mourned Mohini’s death on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajitkumar's mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajitkumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother.”

DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also offered condolences on social media. He wrote, “I was deeply pained to learn of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, the mother of my dear brother, Mr. Ajith Kumar. I find myself without words to console Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of the mother who gave him life—a mother who rejoiced as she watched him scale great heights.”

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He added, “I hope that the cherished memories shared with his mother will serve as a source of strength to help him find solace during this time of sorrow. My deepest condolences and sympathies go out to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family.” BJP leader K Annamalai also wrote, “The news of the demise of Mrs. Mohini, mother of Mr. Ajith Kumar, the actor and racing enthusiast, due to old age, brings immense sorrow. At this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family. I pray that her soul attains the divine feet of the Lord. Om Shanti!” Ajith was last seen in the 2025 films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. He is yet to announce his upcoming films.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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