Ajith Kumar leads bikers on an epic adventure through Romania, Bulgaria. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar took a break from racing cars to hop onto a motorcycle and explore Romania and Bulgaria. His team posted a video on social media of the actor in his element as he joined a group of bikers on the journey. Ajith Kumar is known for his passion for not just acting, but motorcycles and cars too.

Ajith Kumar’s latest bike ride

His team posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram of Ajith leading a group of bikers on the first day of their ride, writing, “Boundaries are just lines on a map — passion takes us beyond. Day 1 of our epic Romania & Bulgaria Tour, where breathtaking roads meet fearless riders. Proud to have our Founder & CEO, Ajith Kumar, leading the charge and showing the world how far dreams — and motorcycles — can take us. Ride with purpose. Ride with Venus Motorcycle Tours.”

When Ajith launched the motorcycle tour company, he had said in a statement, “I have long loved and lived by this quote: ‘Life is a beautiful ride. Embrace the twists, turns, and open roads ahead.’ “I am now pleased to share that I will be channelling my passion for motorcycles and the outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcycle touring company, AK Moto Ride.” The company offers motorcycle tours across the world, with Ajith joining in on some rides.

Recently, Ajith has been busy with car racing through his recently launched Ajith Kumar Racing. The team most recently competed in the Michelin 12 H at Circuit Paul Ricard, France.

Recent work

Ajith was last seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi, which collected ₹135.65 crore worldwide at the box office and in Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, which brought in ₹246.15 crore. The actor has yet to announce his upcoming projects. When he first began competing in races last year, he spoke on the sidelines to the press and stated that he would only sign films during the off-racing season. He was recently conferred with the Padma Bhushan.