Ajith Kumar tells fans to behave themselves at Yas Marina Abu Dhabi race: ‘This is not a theatre’
Actor Ajith Kumar urged fans to remain calm during a race at the Yas Marina Circuit, stressing the importance of focus and respect for the sport.
Actor Ajith Kumar, known for his candid stance on fan behaviour, recently made headlines at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit. During a high-octane race, a video surfaced online which captured him asking fans to stay calm and urged them not to call him Thala or cause a commotion during the event.
Ajith asks fans ot calm down and behave themselves in Abu Dhabi
In the video, Ajith can be seen asking someone, “Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre. Please,” urging fans not to call him Thala or create a commotion during motorsports events. Many images and clips online show him repeatedly requesting fans to stay quiet so he can focus.
The actor and racer made the request during the Yas Speed Festival 2026 on February 7-8, where he competed as driver and team principal for his own squad. Dressed in a racer jersey and jeans, amid cheering fans, Ajith urged calm so he could focus, echoing his past calls for quiet at temples and racetracks.
The race also saw visits from celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan and Venkat Prabhu. Speaking about it, the Amaran star wrote, "Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience - experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear AK sir."
Venkat Prabhu, who directed Ajith in 2011's Mankatha, also reminisced about his experience watching the actor perform live on the circuit. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "What we carefully stage with cameras, he chooses to live for real. No retakes. No stunt doubles. No safety net of cinema. Just courage, discipline, and an uncompromising love for the sport. Seeing Ajith Kumar racing on the Yas Marina Circuit shook me in a way words can’t explain. This is beyond imagination. Beyond cinema. This is a man who lives his truth."
Ajith's latest projects
Meanwhile, director AL Vijay is working on a documentary chronicling Ajith’s motorsports journey. On the film front, Ajith is expected to return to India soon to begin shooting his next project with Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran.
