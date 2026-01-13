Amid Jana Nayagan delay, re-release of Vijay's Theri gets postponed for this reason

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu took to his X account to announce the delay on behalf of V Creations, the official production house of the movie Theri. He wrote, "As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of "Theri"."

Fans of actor-politician Vijay were disappointed as his much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan had been delayed following a major controversy surrounding its censor certification. However, many were looking forward to the re-release of his hit film Theri on January 15. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the planned re-release of Theri has also been postponed. (Also read: Jana Nayagan producer says Vijay ‘deserves farewell he earned’ amid ‘extremely difficult’ legal tussle with CBFC )

Update on Jana Nayagan release Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the release of Jana Nayagan. It is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. The producers of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions LLP, moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order that stalled the film's certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Given that the fate of Jana Nayagan’s release now hangs in limbo, especially with the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, producer Venkat said that the process has been both difficult and emotional. “This has been an extremely emotional and difficult moment for everyone who has poured their heart, soul and years of hard work into this film. Above all, we firmly believe that Thalapathy Vijay sir deserves the farewell he has earned through decades of love from his fans,” he said.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. It was scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, coinciding with the Pongal festival.