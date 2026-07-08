Atharvaa Murali breaks silence on not doing any Telugu film after Gaddalakonda Ganesh: ‘I had signed a couple…’

Atharvaa Murali is gearing up for the release of his next Tamil release, Idhayam Murali. At the pre-release press meet for the film, the actor was asked why he did not do any Telugu films after the 2018 release Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The actor took the question positively and said that although he intended to do more Telugu films after the film, there was a major factor that caused a delay.

What Atharvaa said

Atharvaa Murali has predominantly featured in Tamil cinema.

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Atharvaa said, “After we did Gaddalakonda Ganesh I was going to do Telugu cinema. We had signed to do a couple of projects in Telugu only, but after that the whole Covid period came and I had already signed multiple films in Tamil. Not multiple also… I had commitments in Tamil where I had to finish that. So one thing led to another and fizzled out. But then coming back I would really want to do an out-and-out Telugu film so I would do that in the near future.”

When asked if he missed a film that went on to become a blockbuster, the actor smiled and said that he would not know that because for him a film is a film at the end of the day.

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About Gaddalakonda Ganesh

{{^usCountry}} The action comedy drama was directed by Harish Shankar and also starred Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde, and Mirnalini Ravi. The film went to become a box office success upon release. It was a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action comedy drama was directed by Harish Shankar and also starred Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde, and Mirnalini Ravi. The film went to become a box office success upon release. It was a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda which was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Atharvaa is awaiting the release of Idhayam Murali, which also stars , Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan alongside Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid Selvam, Sudhakar and Pragya Nagra. Fahadh Faasil makes a cameo appearance in it. The film also marks the return to acting of music composer Thaman after 22 years. Atharvaa spoke about him and said, “Thaman sir didn't want to act, and he came to do the music for the film. We convinced him to act and it was amazing to work with him.” The film is set to release in theatres on July 10.

Atharvaa is the son of the late Tamil actor Murali. He made his debut in 2010 with the film Baana Kaathadi. Atharvaa achieved his career breakthrough and went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Tamil) for his acclaimed performance in Bala's period drama Paradesi (2013). Some of his other acclaimed films include Nirangal Moondru, Baana Kaathadi and Eetti.