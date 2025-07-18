DNA OTT release: Where to stream Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan’s drama thriller in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

DNA, the recently released Tamil film starring actors Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, will soon make its way to OTT. JioHotstar has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film and will premiere DNA on July 19. You can watch the Tamil thriller via OTTplay Premium in other languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam as well. Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan in a still from DNA

DNA OTT release date

Actors Nimisha Sajayan and Atharvaa Murali came together for the first time to star in Tamil thriller drama titled DNA. The film is directed by filmmaker Nelson Venkatesan, known for his films like Farhana and Monster.

After its theatrical release in June, DNA is gearing up for OTT release. The film will premiere on JioHotstar on July 19 in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. You can watch the film with your OTTplay Premium subscription.

DNA is a thriller drama in which Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan play individuals with past baggage as they get married to each other. While all seems to be going well in their lives, when life takes an intense turn during the wife’s childbirth. She does not appear to believe that the infant handed over to her is theirs. This sets the husband in search for their child as he discovers a bigger network of crime. Balaji Sakthivel, Ramesh Thilak, Viji Chandrasekar, Chetan, Riythvika KP, Subramanian Siva, Karunakaran, and Pasanga Sivakumar are also part of the cast.

Produced by Jayanthi Ambedkar, DNA has six music composers including Ghibran Vaibodha, Sreekanth Hariharan, Sathya Prakash, Anal Akash, Praveen Saivi, and Sahi Siva. The film is shot by Parthiban D.F.T and Sabu Joseph VJ is the editor.

Meanwhile, if you are fan of thrillers, then OTTplay Premium is your one-stop destination to watch different types of thrillers. You can stream films like Vishnu Vishal’s crime thriller Ratsasan, supernatural and slow-burn thriller Yamakaathaghi, action thriller Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu’s sci-fi thriller Maanaadu, and horror thriller Demonte Colony.