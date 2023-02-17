Bakasuran movie review: Mohan G’s film is highly problematic

Filmmaker Mohan G has become one of the most controversial names in mainstream cinema in recent times. With his films such as Draupadi and Rudhra Thandavam, he’s strongly evolved as a filmmaker who thrives on making films on controversial issues. He continues the trend with his latest release Bakasuran, a vigilante drama that throws the spotlight on some sex scandals and how innocent young women are trapped in this web. As much as the film tries to educate viewers about these shocking scandals, it also makes it very problematic by further victimising the women. Also read: Dhanush owns the screen in Selvaraghavan's best work in recent times; here's Naane Varuven movie review

The story opens with Beemarasu (Selvaraghavan) following a man deep into a forest. A scene later, we see Beemarasu killing that man in cold blood. It doesn’t take much time to figure out that he’s on a killing spree but the reason behind it isn’t revealed until the second half. Parallel to it, we are introduced to an ex-serviceman turned YouTuber (Natty) who makes videos on shocking crimes. Natty’s life comes to a standstill when he comes to learn that his niece has died by suicide. When her phone is handed over to him after the case gets closed, he learns about a shocking secret. As he starts investigating the case after taking special permission from the local police, he uncovers more secrets that involve a lot of young women. The case keeps getting murkier, and at some point, he crosses paths with Beemarasu and both of them realize they’re fighting for the same cause.

The film throws the spotlight on some sex scandals that shook the people of Tamil Nadu in recent years. It is laudable that the movie tries to educate viewers about how young women get trapped in these scandals but at the same time it’s problematic. Throughout the film, men keep lecturing about how women shouldn’t fall prey to dating apps. At a crucial juncture, when a young woman opens up to her father about being sexually harassed in her college, her grandfather casually passes a line about women who indulge in casual sex and abortion. He tries to justify what’s happened to his granddaughter is not as shameful as what most women are indulging in these days. The film is filled with several such problematic references and it only victimises the women even more.

Selvaraghavan is earnest and aptly cast as the man who wants to fight for a lost cause. He makes the emotional moments really work, especially the scenes with his daughter. Natty is also effectively cast and he owns his scenes very well. Radha Ravi as the prime antagonist is so badly written that the character hardly creates any impact. At best, it’s a character that leaves you feeling disgusted.

Film: Bakasuran

Director: Mohan G

Cast: Selvaraghavan, Natty and Radha Ravi

