Bava Lakshmanan says Rajinikanth gave him 1 lakh; Vijay responded to viral video to help with housing post amputation

Tamil actor Bava Lakshmanan made a public plea for help recently after facing dire financial and health issues. Since then, many from the Tamil film industry have stepped up to help him get back on his feet financially. The actor revealed how Rajinikanth and Vijay supported him after he had to get his toes amputated.

Rajinikanth and Vijay help Bava Lakshmanan

Rajinikanth and Vijay have stepped up to help actor Bava Lakshmanan since they learnt of his troubles.

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A video of Bava circulated last month, showing him sleeping in a parking lot because he had no place to live. The actor revealed that he faced such a dire situation after his toe was amputated because his leg was rotting away due to diabetes. He could not work for months after that.

Talking to Behindwoods, Bava said that actor and Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan recently visited him to arrange temporary housing for him in the MLA quarters for six months. “I came here today and sat among trees. I was lying on the ground before. I must thank Vijay sir for it and for helping me financially. I will stay here for a while before I can have my own house. When Rajmohan sir visited me, he said the CM sir watched my video on YouTube and sent them to help me.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also talking to Galatta, Bava revealed that Rajinikanth has also stepped up to support him financially. “Rajini sir gave me ₹1 lakh. I called Rajini sir's assistant, Subbaiah, and told him that I had found a house in the MLA quarters. He said Rajini sir would put ₹10,000 into your account every month for expenses. If that is not enough, don't drive. Go in an auto. If there is any other help needed, sir has said he will do it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also talking to Galatta, Bava revealed that Rajinikanth has also stepped up to support him financially. “Rajini sir gave me ₹1 lakh. I called Rajini sir's assistant, Subbaiah, and told him that I had found a house in the MLA quarters. He said Rajini sir would put ₹10,000 into your account every month for expenses. If that is not enough, don't drive. Go in an auto. If there is any other help needed, sir has said he will do it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Businessman and actor Legend Saravanan gave Bava ₹2 lakh as soon as he found out about his troubles, with actor Cool Suresh handing over the cheque in a video. Jiiva, KPY Bala and others have also supported the veteran comedian.

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About Bava Lakshmanan

Bava is a familiar face in Telugu cinema, starring alongside other top comedians such as Vadivelu and Vivek in hundreds of films. He is famous for the dialogue “Vaa ma minnal (Come on, lightening)” from the 2000 Sarathkumar-starrer Maayi. Bava also worked as a production manager for Super Good Films, where he earned the name Super Good Lakshmanan. He saw work dwindle post-2015 and was most recently seen in the 2025 film Mr Housekeeping.