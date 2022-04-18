Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Beast box office day 5 collection: Vijay’s film nears 200 crore globally, domestic earnings affected by KGF: Chapter 2
Beast box office day 5 collection: Vijay's film nears 200 crore globally, domestic earnings affected by KGF: Chapter 2

  • Beast box office day 5 collection: The Vijay-starrer is all set to cross the 200 crore mark worldwide even as its domestic earnings have been hit by the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2.
Vijay stars in Beast, his latest film, which is a mall-invasion thriller.
Published on Apr 18, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vijay starrer Tamil action-drama Beast has reportedly reached close to the 200-crore club worldwide in five days. Despite opening to mixed reviews and the Hindi version of the movie turning out to be a damp squib, the Nelson Dilip Kumar directorial has managed to register a solid opening. However, its domestic earnings have been affected by the success of KGF: Chapter 2. Also read: Beast review: Vijay shines but film suffers due to bad writing

When the film breaches the 200-crore club, it will be the fifth Vijay-starrer to do so. The actor's other 200-crore grossers include Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and Master. Beast was dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi version--titled Raw--turned out to be disappointment, earning just 50 lakh from its first day of release and not showing any upward trend after that.

As per a report by Deadline, Beast has has earned $26 million (around 200 crore) in its extended five-day opening weekend worldwide. Other reports put the film's global earnings at 195 crore. However, much of that earning is due to a solid opening day on Wednesday. Since then, the film has seen a massive drop each day outside Tamil Nadu, largely due to the success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. Even in Tamil Nadu, KGF 2 has earned more than the local title over the last three days.

Beast marks the maiden collaboration of director Nelson Dilip Kumar and Vijay. Director Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. His last release was Tamil dark comedy Doctor, in which Sivakarthikeyan takes on a local human trafficking gang.

Beast features Pooja Hegde, who has been paired opposite Vijay for the first time. In the movie, Vijay plays a character called Veeraraghavan, one of the best spies the country has ever had, who sets out to rescue people held hostage in a mall. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan plays the character of a mediator while VTV Ganesh, Sathish and Yogi Babu are seen in supporting roles.

 

 

