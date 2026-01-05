Bharathiraja health update: Doctors say 84-year-old filmmaker in ‘stable’ condition, had severe lung infection

Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja was hospitalised in Chennai a few days ago. The veteran filmmaker, 84, complained of breathlessness when he was rushed to MGM Healthcare, Chennai. Chennai Times reported the health update shared by the medical institution after it issued a statement. His condition is now ‘stable’, but he will continue to receive treatment under Critical Care Unit. (Also read: ‘Harassment bahut hua’: Hema Malini defends Sunny Deol getting angry at paparazzi during Dharmendra’s funeral) Bharathiraja was hospitalised on December 27.

Bharathiraja health update

In the medical bulletin that was shared on January 5, Bharatiraja is now stable. The statement read, “Mr Bharatiraja was admitted with severe lung infection and is currently being treated in the Critical care unit. He is on all appropriate treatment for organ impairments and is being closely cared for by our team of medical experts. His condition is stable and he will continue to require treatment in the Critical care unit.”

A bulletin was released on Saturday (January 3), which read, "Mr Bharathiraja, renowned movie director, is presently admitted at MGM HEALTHCARE, Aminjikkarai, following complaints of breathlessness. He is receiving appropriate medical care in the intensive care unit. His clinical condition is stable, and he continues to be under close monitoring by our team of medical experts. With appropriate supports, his vital parameters remain within normal limits. He is responding satisfactorily to the ongoing treatment. Further updates will be communicated as and when deemed necessary."

About Bharatiraja

In 2025, Bharathiraja suffered a devastating loss when his son Manoj passed away at the age of 48. He passed following a cardiac arrest. He was known for starring in films like Taj Mahal, Samudhiram and Alli Arjuna.

Bharatiraja made his debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile and went on to make films like Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai. He was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2004.