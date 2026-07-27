‘Big fan’ Aishwarya Lekshmi trolled for gushing over ‘mad genius’ Kangana Ranaut

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi spoke about Kangana Ranaut in an interview while promoting her recent release, Gatta Kusthi 2. As a clip of her gushing over the actor-politician resurfaced after a month, the internet had strong opinions about the same. Aishwarya faced trolling online for calling herself a ‘big fan’ of Kangana.

When Aishwarya Lekshmi gushed about Kangana Ranaut

Aishwarya Lekshmi stated that she likes Kangana Ranaut's Parliament speeches.

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In a June interview with Galatta Plus, Aishwarya was talking about her career when she took a detour to talk about Kangana. “I’m suddenly reminded of something that Kangana said. By the way, I love Kangana. I feel like she’s a mad genius. I love how she has taught herself to talk well and be a good orator. I love the speeches she gives in Parliament. I’m a big fan of hers, anyways. I don’t know why I segued there. Why my mind went there is because, for me profile is not just working with the biggest names. Profile is what you bring to the table,” said the actor.

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How the internet felt about it

{{^usCountry}} Even as a clip of the interaction resurfaced, the internet had strong feelings about it. Posting the clip of her talking about it, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Wth. Why are these people...why whyyyyy.” “Eww,” commented another, while another wrote, “What a disappointment Aishwarya Lekshmi has been lately!” One even stated, “I like aishwarya lekshmi varathan & mayanadthi version but not current version.” One reasoned, “She might be wanted to follow the footsteps of kangana.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even as a clip of the interaction resurfaced, the internet had strong feelings about it. Posting the clip of her talking about it, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Wth. Why are these people...why whyyyyy.” “Eww,” commented another, while another wrote, “What a disappointment Aishwarya Lekshmi has been lately!” One even stated, “I like aishwarya lekshmi varathan & mayanadthi version but not current version.” One reasoned, “She might be wanted to follow the footsteps of kangana.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kangana’s fans, however, came to her defence, wondering why it was wrong to like their favourite star. “Her first movies were really so good,” pointed out one X user. “She obviously genius, one of best mind in Bollywood actress no doubt,” commented a fan. One even wrote, “Tbh what is the issue? Aishwarya is only talking about that lady's speech right not her political view,” while another slammed, “It's "more" problematic to target people like this for sharing their honest views.”

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Aishwarya is not on social media and has not publicly reacted to the recent discourse.

Their recent work

Aishwarya starred in Maaman and Thug Life in 2025, as well as Gatta Kusthi 2 this year. She has SYG - Sambarala Yeti Gattu in Telugu and Aasha in Malayalam lined up. Kangana starred in Emergency in 2025 and in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata this year. She is currently working on Queen 2, as well as a film titled Circle.