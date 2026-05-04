‘1st doubted, then crowned, Jana Nayagan’: Nani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Tiger Shroff congratulate Vijay as TVK leads

Tamil star and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay seems to have done what was once thought impossible by leading in the Tamil Nadu election results. At the time of writing, the TVK party has won 110 of the 234 seats in TN. Congratulatory messages poured in from across the country for the actor-politician, as celebrities from various film industries celebrated his impending win.

Vijay receives congratulatory messages from celebrities across country

Tiger Shroff and Nani led the congratulatory messages for Vijay as TVK leads in TN.

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Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was one of the first celebrities to congratulate Vijay. “Congratulations to @actorvijay (raised hands emoji) The faith people have in you is amazing to see. More power to you for this next chapter! (strong emoji),” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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{{^usCountry}} Telugu actor Nani compared Vijay to Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, as he wrote, “Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Telugu actor Nani compared Vijay to Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, as he wrote, “Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear.” {{/usCountry}}

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Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha posted a GIF from Jana Nayagan, writing, “Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement (clapping emoji) #Jananayagan (fire emojis) #TVK.”

Telugu producer SKN also commented, “(fire emojis) #Jananayagan Movies may pause…momentum never (heart emojis). Hail Thalapathy (folded hands, starry eyed emojis) Huge congratulations (clapping, fire emojis) @actorvijay.”

Tamil film industry feels proud of Vijay

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar couldn’t help but cheer, “Oru Viral Puratchi.. Whistle Podu..!!! (One finger revolution, bow the whistle).” She added, “@actorvijay woohooooooo… !!! The people have spoken.. so many have tried for decades.. but you have proved that if the people want the power is theirs..looking forward to change and prosperity of our tamilians..congratulationssss..!!!! #TVK.”

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Sibi Sathyaraj, who vocally supported Vijay, wrote, “Blastu! Blastu!” as TVK’s count kept going up. He also re-tweeted a post that read, “CM Vijay in #JanaNayagan. MAY Release!” When a fan told him, “You stood for him through thick and thin. Thanks a lot na,” he replied, “Always brother.”

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Director Venkat Prabhu, who helmed Vijay’s The GOAT, re-posted a Tweet that read, “@vp_offl The Man. The Director. The prophet. The visionary director.” He also posted a video of Vijay’s TVK flag, writing, “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.” Many also congratulated Venkat for predicting Vijay’s win, leaving comments like, “He predicted it right.” They also referenced the song Whistle Podu from The GOAT, given that the whistle was now TVK’s election party symbol.

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“Congrats @TVKVijayHQ na. This is huge. And a historical victory (fire emoji) never before never after (fire emoji) @actorvijay,” wrote music composer GV Prakash Kumar in awe, while Santhosh Narayanan wrote, “History being made in our state. Congratulations @actorvijay sir ! I had only seen Dravidian parties split votes between each other since I have been alive and this is such a hugely welcome shift. Results are yet to be finalised but this is already a historical moment for us.”

“Wow..!!! This is HISTORIC…!!! (fire emojis) மக்கள் தீர்ப்பே மகேசன் தீர்ப்பு…! (The verdict of the people is verdict of God) (cracker emojis) Congratulations Vijay sir and to the people of our wonderful state Tamil nadu ..!!!” wrote RJ Balaji, who was recently accused of sidelining Trisha Krishnan in Suriya-starrer Karuppu.

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Vijay’s TVK is leading in the election results, with the actor potentially following in MGR and Jayalalitha’s footsteps to become the next CM of TN. His final film, Jana Nayagan(translates to people's leader), which has been delayed since January due to CBFC certification, is also expected to hit screens this month despite facing a leak.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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