Chandramukhi 2 trailer: Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful, Raghava Lawrence aces dual avatars in complex saga

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 trailer was finally unveiled amid much anticipation and fanfare in Chennai on Sunday. Kangana looks beautiful in the titular role as she portrays the role of a dancer in Vettaiyan Raja's court and is known for her beauty and dance skills. Also read: Kangana Ranaut's first look as Chandramukhi from Chandramukhi 2 unveiled: 'Commanding and gorgeous' Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in stills from Chandramukhi 2 trailer.

Chandramukhi 2 trailer

The Chandramukhi 2 trailer opens with a big joint family coming to stay at a mansion with the intention of solving a problem. However, they are supposed to avoid venturing into the south block of the mansion which houses the beautiful Chandramukhi. The story of Chandramukhi gets a new twist after 17 years, a 200-year-old story of a king and a court dancer named Chandramukhi comes to light with a connection with the present.

Kangana Ranaut decked up in a yellow and blue saree with a strapless blouse for the trailer launch event in Chennai. She had her hair tied in a bun with a gajra around it.

Kangana Ranaut at Chandramukhi 2 trailer launch.

More about Chandramukhi 2

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 also stars Vadivelu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Mithun Shyam, Mahima Nambiar, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Ravi Mariya, Suresh Menon, T. M. Karthik and Subiksha Krishnan. It is the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles and was a blockbuster at the box office. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 15 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The audio launch of Chandramukhi 2 was held in Chennai last month. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani has composed the music for the film and was all praise for Kangana. He said at the audio launch, “She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen.” Kangana posed with Keeravani at the event and wrote along with it on her Instagram Story, “With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national awards recipient Shri MM Keeravani.”

A few songs from the film are already out. Swagathaanjali starring Kangana in all her glory as Chandramukhi has been sung by Sreenidhi Tirumala and penned by Chaitanya Prasad. Moruniye, featuring Raghava Lawrence, has been composed by MM Keeravani, and sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON