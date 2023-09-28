Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews: First reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s performance in horror-comedy are positive

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's film Chandramukhi 2 was released on Thursday and many have shared their unfiltered reviews of the film on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier, Chandramukhi 2 was slated to be released on September 15. But, the makers had tweeted recently that the release date was pushed to September 28 'due to technical delays'. Also read: First look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja from Chandramukhi 2

About Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews praise Kangana Ranaut's horror-comedy.

In the film, Kangana plays a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dancing skills, while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 Tamil horror-comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyotika in the lead roles.

Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, and the film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film's music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.

Twitter reviews Chandramukhi 2

Praising the film, an X user wrote, "Chandramukhi 2 is (fire emojis)... setup in a similar template they could successfully recreate the feel of the franchise. Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, Lakshmi Menon and Vadivelu stole the show (firecracker emoji)... M M keeravani music is the soul of the film.... Some surprise footages in the film (heart eyes emoji)."

A tweet also read, “EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED. Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence did splendid work through their performances, must appreciate them. Usual and predictable horror movie, but still engaging...” Another said, "First half it’s completely entertaining..." One more wrote, “Chandramukhi 2 is outstanding. Kangana Ranaut is outstanding (fire emoji). One word review for Chandramukhi 2: Fantastic. It is mind blowing and outstanding...”

‘Chandramukhi 2 is almost similar to part 1’

A person seemed not to mind the film, and tweeted, "Above average movie." Another one tweeted, “Chandramukhi 2 is almost similar to part 1 and hence becomes too predictable. Good performances from Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu and Kangana Ranaut. Average Songs. Don’t know why they didn’t use the most popular ‘RaRa’ version from part 1. It could have added more value to the film. Overall, it turns out to be yet another usual horror thriller.”

Kangana Ranaut wins praise

A person tweeted, "Chandramukhi 2 is a full meal box and nostalgic! Even after 17 years it didn’t disappoint. Bow down to Kangana Ranaut, it’s very rare to get performance-oriented role in a commercial movie and she nailed it. Will be remembered for decades." Another one said, "Kangana Ranaut's performance second half onwards (fire emojis)... worth watching for sure!"

A tweet also read, “Kangana Ranaut stole the show as the talented actress delivered a brilliant performance as Chandramukhi and once again proved her class to the south audience.”

