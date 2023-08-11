Vishal slams ‘baseless’ rumours of marriage to actor Lakshmi Menon: You are maligning her image

Tamil actor Vishal has finally addressed the rumours of getting hitched to his Pandiya Naadu co-star Lakshmi Menon. After recent reports emerged that the two were going to get married soon, Vishal has posted a clarification to deny them on his X handle and called these reports 'baseless.' (Also read: Jailer Twitter review: Rajinikanth's film gets a thunderous response, Hukum wins hearts) Vishal has said that the rumours have tried to invade another girl's personal space.

Vishal's statement

In his latest post on X, Vishal wrote, "Usually I don’t respond to any fake news or rumors about me coz I feel it’s useless. But now since the rumour about my marriage with Laksmi Menon is doing the rounds, I point blankly deny this and it’s absolutely not true and baseless. "

Reason behind his response

Vishal then added that his response comes here because the reports have tried to invade a woman's privacy and tried to malign her image. He wrote, “The reason behind my response is only because it involves a Girl firstly more than her being an actress. You are invading and spoiling a girl’s private life and maligning her image.”

Finally, the actor also said that when the time comes, he will be announcing the news of his marriage by himself. "It’s not a Bermuda triangle to decode the year, date, time and who I am getting married in the future. Hope sense prevails. When the time comes will announce my marriage officially. God Bless," concluded the statement.

Upcoming projects

Vishal was last seen in the film Laththi, which was directed by A. Vinoth Kumar. It starred Thalaivasal Vijay, Sunaina and Prabhu Ganesan. The film received average reviews and underperformed at the box office. Vishal will be next seen in Mark Anthony, which is slated for a release on September 15. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran Mark Anthony is a gangster science fiction drama that revolves around time travel through a telephone. It also stars Ritu Varma, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Abhinaya, Kingsley and YG Mahendran.

