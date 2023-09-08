Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 faces delay, release postponed to September 28: Report

Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, is scheduled to hit theaters soon. However, as per latest reports, the horror-comedy will now be released at the end of this month. Industry tracker LetsCinema's tweet on Friday read, "BREAKING NEWS: Chandramukhi 2 postponed to September 28." Also read: Kangana Ranaut's first look as Chandramukhi from Chandramukhi 2 unveiled Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2 trailer.

Chandramukhi 2 release postponed?

However, the film's cast or makers are yet to react to the buzz around Chandramukhi 2 not releasing as per its initially planned date of September 19. Some on social media also suggested that the movie might not come about on its original release date due to the strong opening of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan on September 7. Kangana had recently shared a long note on Instagram Stories praising Shah Rukh after Jawan's release.

However, as per a report by 123 Telugu, one of reasons for the alleged delay could be due to the production team and studio 'needing extra time to enhance the film’s visual effects'.

About Chandramukhi 2

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the Tamil horror-comedy film Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Chandramukhi 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, and the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Makers of the much-awaited film recently unveiled the trailer. Chandramukhi 2 trailer begins with a family moving into a mansion, where it is warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dancing skills, while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja.

Earlier, the makers had also released the film's second song Moruniye, featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani, and sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan. The lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

Kangana's upcoming projects

She will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas, which revolves around the journey of Tejas Gill. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is set to be released in October 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana also has the upcoming period film Emergency, in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency marks her first solo directorial. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

