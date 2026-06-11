Chinmayi Sripaada questions TN CM Vijay and Rajmohan platforming sexual assault accused rapper Vedan: ‘Enough is enough’

Malayalam rapper Vedan is not new to controversies, including multiple women accusing him of sexual assault and harassment, and filing complaints against him. Recently, he met the Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, Rajmohan Arumugam, who was an actor and stand-up comedian. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to react to the news.

Chinmayi questions Vijay and Rajmohan platforming Vedan

Chinmayi Sripaada spoke out against poilitical parties platforming rapper Vedan.

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Re-posting a picture of Vedan and Rajmohan shaking hands, Chinmayi wrote that she hoped Vijay and TVK would be different from how MK Stalin and DMK functioned. She wrote, “I hope @TVKVijayHQ and @imrajmohan dont do exactly what the previous regimens did in men platforming accused of serious sexual harassment / assault allegations.”

She revealed that she was once supposed to work with Vedan, writing, “During Covid, a song was announced as a collaboration between Govind Vasantha, Muhsin Parari, Vedan and me. I participated in Malayalam based Clubhouse event in which a woman asked me how I could work with Vedan.”

I hope @TVKVijayHQ and @imrajmohan dont do exactly what the previous regimens did in men platforming accused of serious sexual harassment / assault allegations.



During Covid, a song was announced as a collaboration between Govind Vasantha, Muhsin Parari, Vedan and me. I… https://t.co/qLRF7vwcdK — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 11, 2026

Says she turned down work featuring Vedan

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{{^usCountry}} Chinmayi explained that back then, she didn’t know about the allegations against him. “At that point, the reports were predominantly in Malayalam and I had no knowledge of it. He later put out a statement apologising and (accepting?) that he was wrong,” she wrote, adding, “The project was dropped. Vedan has since been named by others. I routinely turned down concerts that he was a part of at great loss to my own work and opportunities - Men using social activism as a facade to violate women’s consent is not acceptable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinmayi explained that back then, she didn’t know about the allegations against him. “At that point, the reports were predominantly in Malayalam and I had no knowledge of it. He later put out a statement apologising and (accepting?) that he was wrong,” she wrote, adding, “The project was dropped. Vedan has since been named by others. I routinely turned down concerts that he was a part of at great loss to my own work and opportunities - Men using social activism as a facade to violate women’s consent is not acceptable.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She stated that while women who name him get no support, men get platformed. “The problem remains: women in similar social groups get no support when they want to name men like Vedan and stand absolutely alone because the man is a ‘hero’, a ‘leader’ and the women have to tolerate his transgressions for the ‘greater good’. Some of these men who have painted themselves as voices for those whose voice has been taken away, yet remain aggressors that they claim to fight. Enough is enough,” she summed it up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She stated that while women who name him get no support, men get platformed. “The problem remains: women in similar social groups get no support when they want to name men like Vedan and stand absolutely alone because the man is a ‘hero’, a ‘leader’ and the women have to tolerate his transgressions for the ‘greater good’. Some of these men who have painted themselves as voices for those whose voice has been taken away, yet remain aggressors that they claim to fight. Enough is enough,” she summed it up. {{/usCountry}}

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I have basically given up asking them not to platform a molester. So honestly… 🙏 https://t.co/YWDkUcn9z8 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 11, 2026

Chinmayi also re-posted a video of Vedan meeting the former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu and actor-producer, Udhayanidhi Stalin, writing, “I have basically given up asking them not to platform a molester. So honestly… (folded hands emoji).”

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Vedan currently has multiple cases against him, including allegations of sexual assault, outraging modesty, and a drug and wildlife case over alleged possession of a leopard tooth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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