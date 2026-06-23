CM Vijay brings cinematic flair to TN assembly; ends speech with dramatic gesture that fans call ‘birthday treat’. Watch
Fans react to CM C Joseph Vijay's speech and dramatic flair at the TN assembly. Take a look.
Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor C Joseph Vijay faced a walkout in the assembly during his speech on Tuesday. Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) got up and walked away amidst his speech, but the actor-politician didn’t let that deter him. He sought Speaker JCD Pabhakar’s permission to end it all with a dramatic gesture, mirroring that of former CM MK Stalin. (Also Read: ‘This is just a reel’: Vijay says people think he came directly from set to become Tamil Nadu chief minister; fans react)
Vijay brings cinematic flair to assembly
Portions of Vijay’s speech at the TN assembly went viral, but one moment towards the end caught everyone’s attention. The actor-politician sought permission to make a dramatic gesture at the end of his speech. He remarked that the people he intended it for walked out, but wondered if he could still do it. When permitted to, he smiled and made a dramatic ‘it’s over’ gesture with his hand as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party members cheered.
While many might mistake it for something from one of his films, in reality, Vijay was mirroring Stalin. Earlier this year, when there were talks of a DMK-Congress alliance, the former CM looked towards the press and made that gesture. Many took it to mean that ‘it’s over’ for TVK and other parties. While Stalin later clarified that the gesture was spontaneous and in response to questions about whether negotiations were finalised, the moment became a political meme.{{/usCountry}}
While many might mistake it for something from one of his films, in reality, Vijay was mirroring Stalin. Earlier this year, when there were talks of a DMK-Congress alliance, the former CM looked towards the press and made that gesture. Many took it to mean that ‘it’s over’ for TVK and other parties. While Stalin later clarified that the gesture was spontaneous and in response to questions about whether negotiations were finalised, the moment became a political meme.{{/usCountry}}
Fans reacted to Vijay’s recreation on social media, with one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter), “DMK think Vijay’s craze has decreased after he became CM. Actually, CM Vijay’s craze has increased.” Another wrote, “Vijay is biggest celebrity of TN and people worship him. I think no one in TN will Oppose his cinematic gesture.” One even brought up the famous KGF dialogue while sharing the video, “If you're bad, I'm your dad.” A fan even joked, “Biggest birthday treat from CM Thalapathy Vijay for his fans.”
Vijay’s transition to politics
Vijay last starred in Varisu and Leo in 2023 and The Greatest of All Time in 2024. His final film, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to hit screens for Pongal but was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification. The film was sent to the revising committee following a complaint from an examining committee member. Six months later, the film has yet to be certified and released. In April, an HD print of the film was also leaked online, and numerous arrests were made. In the meantime, Vijay launched TVK in 2024 and won the elections this year.
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